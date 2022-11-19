Karim Benzema got injured again and his presence in the 2022 Qatar World Cup is highly at risk. Read here to find out what happened and if the Real Madrid's striker will be ready or not for the debut against Australia.

Karim Benzema has been the best player in the world during the last year. The French striker was the crucial piece for Real Madrid in order to conquer the 2021-2022 La Liga and the 2021-2022 Champions League. It was only the fourth time in club's history that they achieved this feat, the famous 'Double' (Spanish League and Champions League).

As a consequence, without any surprises, Karim Benzema won the 2022 Ballon d'Or and he joined Luka Modric as the only players who have threatened Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominance in the last decade.

However, there's a big question looming in Karim Benzema's future. With the 2022 Qatar World Cup in sight, the forward has been dealing with major injury problems and, unfortunately for the French cause, he might have suffered a terrible setback.

Is Karim Benzema injured?

Karim Benzema got injured this Saturday in his first full training session with France towards the 2022 Qatar World Cup. According to several reports, Benzema left the pitch with the medical staff before the conclusion of the practice. He joined France after missing the last games at Real Madrid with muscle fatigue.

Will Karim Benzema be ready for France vs Australia?

Though he had been out for many weeks, Karim Benzema was projected to be a starter next Tuesday when France clash with Australia in the first game for both teams in Group D of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Now, everything will depend on the initial tests and the further medical diagnosis.

However, in this particular scenario, it seems really difficult for Benzema to be ready for the opener at Al Janoub Stadium and now his entire participation on the tournament is severely in doubt. This ends up every bit of speculation regarding Benzema 'resting' for France after not playing for Real Madrid in the last weeks.

