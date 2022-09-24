An England stockbroker's prediction about the FIFA World Cup became famous and here we reveal how Lionel Messi would lead Argentina to glory and Neymar's Brazil and Mbappé's France would crash with a hard reality.

Maybe it's just the anxiety for the FIFA World Cup to begin, but it is a reality that the prediction made by the English stock broker Liberum about the outcome of Qatar 2022 went viral. And how could it not, if it gave the winner to none other than one of the fans' favorites: Lionel Messi.

According to a story initially published by Bloomberg, the grand final of the upcoming FIFA World Cup would feature Messi's Argentina and Kane's England. This according to the now viral Liberum's prediction.

Liberum's prediction complete with the fate of each and every one of the National Teams that will participate in Qatar 2022 has now been revealed. Read on to find out the predicted outcome for Neymar's Brazil, Mbappé's France, the USMNT and the rest of the teams that will play in the World Cup.

How reliable is Liberum's prediction?

Fortunately for fans of Lionel Messi and Argentina, and sadly for lovers of Cristiano's Portugal, Joshua Kimmich's Germany and the rest of the national teams, when the English stock broker Liberum releases a World Cup prediction, it should be taken into account.

In the past two editions of the FIFA World Cup, Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018, Liberum rightly predicted that Germany and France would be crowned world champions, respectively. So a couple of complicated but accurate predictions back up his preview of what will happen in Qatar 2022.

It is worth noting that the model used by the aforementioned English stock market broker not only contemplates sporting variables but also socioeconomic values such as a country's GDP per capita, population size and country temperature, among others.

Liberum's viral prediction of Qatar 2022: who will advance to the Round of 16

The interesting part begins. According to Liberum's forecast, these are the 16 teams that will make it through the group stage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Perhaps the biggest surprises would be the resounding fall of the host country, the disappointing performance of Robert Lewandowski's Poland and the inconsequential participation of the Canadian team that would return to this tournament after 36 years of absence to add another short participation.

Group A: Netherlands, Senegal

Group B: England, USMNT

Group C: Argentina, Mexico

Group D: France, Denmark

Group E: Spain, Germany

Group F: Belgium, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Switzerland

Group H: Portugal, Uruguay

The matches in this round would be vibrant and eye-catching, worthy of an event of international caliber like the FIFA World Cup, in which there would be questions that would end up being resolved with surprising and unexpected results. Qatar 2022 would have an intriguing development.

Netherlands vs USMNT / Argentina vs Denmark / Spain vs Croatia / Brazil vs Uruguay

England vs Senegal / France vs Mexico / Belgium vs Germany / Portugal vs Switzerland

Two world champions and one favorite will not advance to the Qatar 2022 Quarter Finals

Liberum surprised the world with its prediction of what was to come in Qatar 2022. If the group stage would develop in a fairly normal way, the big surprises would come with the National Teams that would manage to advance to the Quarter Finals. Once again De Bruyne and Hazard disappointed, Brazil took revenge on Uruguay and France vacated the crown very early.

Netherlands vs Argentina / Spain vs Brazil

England vs Mexico / Germany vs Portugal

Qatar 2022 semifinals according to Liberum: Spain avoids South American derby and Cristiano puts Portugal in the spotlight

Reaching this stage is already a triumph for some and an obligation for others. For the Mexico National Team, the mission would be accomplished in Qatar 2022, but for Germany and Brazil it would be another huge failure in their history in the World Cups.

Argentina vs Spain / England vs Portugal

Kane and England deny an epic FIFA World Cup Final

The whole world would be buzzing with the possibility of Lionel Messi's Argentina clashing with Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Qatar 2022 final. Everything was all set for it until the path of both stars would cross the path of the youthful but talented England to ruin a dreamed and perfect plan.

Argentina vs England

Lionel Messi finally covers himself in FIFA World Cup glory

With Cristiano Ronaldo no longer a threat, Lionel Messi would have the way paved for his great dream of bequeathing a FIFA World Cup to his beloved Argentina to become a reality. The Rosario-born star could sit down without any pretext at the table of Diego Maradona and Pelé to fight side by side to be considered the best footballer in history, having already won the most prestigious tournament in soccer.