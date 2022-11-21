The Argentine superstar spoke to the press ahead of Argentina’s first game at the FIFA World Cup and took questions regarding an ankle scare.

Hearts were pounding when images of Lionel Messi’s ankle bandage and taped up went viral during one of Argentina’s training sessions. Reminders of Diego Maradona’s ankle in Italy 90, where the Napoli great was only at 50% due to the nagging pain began to be talked about on Argentine television programs.

Messi entered Argentina’s pre-game press conference to cool talks that the 35-year-old is in pain or may miss the first match against Saudi Arabia. Argentina is looking to win their third World Cup title and are on an unbeaten run.

Messi was calm, cool, and collected as he fielded questions from the reporters with a smile and focusing on the task at hand. Here is what the PSG star said about concerns of his ankle.

Lionel Messi on his supposed ankle injury

"I feel very good physically, I trained differently because I had a blow and it was as a precaution, but nothing unusual”, Messi stated squashing concerns that he had something major.

The Argentine all-time leading scorer finished by stating, “I felt good, I got into the rhythm, and I always felt comfortable, and that's what I tried to do until now. I didn't do anything special; I took care of myself as I always did in my career."

Messi began the press conference stating that Qatar 2022 is most likely the Argentine's last World Cup.