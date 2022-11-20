Argentina and Lionel Messi begin their quest to win the World Cup facing Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium. Read here to find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Argentina and Saudi Arabia will make their debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup at Lusail Stadium. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Argentina are favorites to win it all at Qatar in Lionel Messi's last chance to collect the only trophy he's missing: the World Cup. Lionel Scaloni's team ended a 28-year drought of international titles by winning the 2021 Copa America in Brazil. Furthermore, Argentina are on a historic and impressive 36-game unbeaten streak.

Saudi Arabia are the team with the lowest odds to win the World Cup in Qatar. According to many experts, they're the weakest opponent in Group C compared to rivals such as Argentina, Mexico and Poland. However, they were extremely solid in the third round of the Asian qualifiers surpassing teams like Japan, Australia, Oman, China and Vietnam.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Time: 5 AM (ET).

Location: Lusail Stadium. Lusail, Qatar.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Storylines

Argentina are on a fantastic streak of 36 games without losing. They're just one away of tying the all-time record which right now belongs to Italy (2018-2021). Argentina haven't won the World Cup since Mexico 1986 and the last time they reached the final was in Brazil 2014.

Saudi Arabia will play on their second consecutive World Cup (sixth overall). The Asian team reached the Round of 16 only once in USA 1994 when they were eliminated by Sweden 3-1 in the Cotton Bowl at Dallas.

How to watch or live stream free Argentina vs Saudi Arabia in the US

Lionel Messi and Argentina make their debut in the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Saudi Arabia. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) and PeacockTV for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Fox Sports 1 and FOX Sports App.

In the US, if you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV you can click here.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, Argentina are huge favorites to win at -650 in the moneyline. Saudi Arabia are the underdog at an amazing +1650 and the draw is set at +625. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the Qatar 2022 World Cup at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Argentina -650 Tie +625 Saudi Arabia +1650

*Odds via BetMGM