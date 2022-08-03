The reigning FIFA World Cup champions are going to Qatar 2022 with the intention of defending their title and that is why they will not skimp on comfort and luxury for their players. Meet the Team Base Camp where Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema and Les Bleus will be concentrated during the tournament.

The king does not want to vacate his throne. So France National Team is aiming to achieve something that has not happened for 60 years: to be a two-time FIFA World Cup champion. Qatar 2022 knows it and has it as one of the favorites.

The les Bleus squad is full of stars, from the bench where manager Didier Deschamps (one of the 3 individuals to win the World Cup as a player and as a coach), to the pitch where no other National Team can possibly compete with them line for line.

With this feature, it was obvious that to keep Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema and company happy, the France National Team had to aim for a top-notch facility so they could concentrate and be comfortable as they try to achieve their feat at Qatar 2022. Check out the Team Base Camp of the reigning FIFA World Cup champions.

The hotel where France will stay at Qatar 2022

It may seem like a joke of fate, but it is not. France has chosen to stay in an establishment that exudes soccer from the name: the Al MESSIla: a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa. A hotel managed by the multinational chain Marriott International, where deluxe is a constant feature. This is one of the two parts that make up the team's Base Camp.

The Al Messila is less than 10 kilometers from downtown Doha, in the heart of the host country of the upcoming World Cup. And, in keeping with Qatar 2022's multi-featured compactness, it is actually very close to the places where the France National Team would have to travel: its training ground and the 3 stadiums in which it is guaranteed to play in the tournament's group stage.

-Al Messila Hotel to Al Sadd SC Stadium (Training Camp)- 8 kilometers

-Al Messila Hotel to Al Janoub Stadium - 26 kilometers - France vs Australia

-Al Messila Hotel to Stadium 974 - 14 kilometers - France vs Denmark

-Al Messila Hotel to Education City Stadium - 10 kilometers - Tunisia vs France

While les Bleus will not be away from the crowds and their privacy may not be entirely guaranteed, with thousands of fans wanting to be close to stars like Mbappé, Griezmann or Benzema, they have ensured their comfort during the at least 15 days they will be in the land of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Among the amenities that stand out at the Al Messila: a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa are its vast 13,000 square meters of landscaped grounds and a capacity of 130 rooms. The entire hotel will be at the disposal of the France National Team during their stay.

The hotel features high-speed internet, a fully equipped spa, a high-end fitness center, indoor swimming pool, barber shop, florist, games and amenities area, and 7 restaurants with food of different nationalities.

Al Sadd SC Stadium, the field where France will train during Qatar 2022

The France National Team will train at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium owned by Al Sadd SC, the winningest team in the history of the Qatari Premier League and current two-time champion, led by Spanish coach Juan Ma Lillo, whose main star is former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla.

In addition to the stadium with a capacity for almost 13,000 spectators, the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium complex has athletics tracks, various training fields, a swimming pool and a multi-sports hall, spaces in which Didiers Deschamps will try to get his team to assimilate his strategy to the maximum in order to opt for reaffirming their title in the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.