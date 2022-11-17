Mexico will try to reach the quarterfinals for the first time ever away from home. Read here to find out their team schedule in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mexico will play on their eighth consecutive World Cup trying to achieve what's never been done before in their history. Reach the quarterfinals in a tournament not played at home. Since 1994, the Mexican team have surpassed the group stage every time, but have failed to win a match in the Round of 16.

For Mexico, this will be their 17th appearance on a World Cup and that's fifth best all-time behind Brazil, Germany, Italy and Argentina. Manager Gerardo Martino has a lot of experience leading National Teams such as Argentina and Paraguay and, at the club level, FC Barcelona.

In Qatar 2022, Mexico share Group C with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia. Continue reading to find out every detail of their schedule such as dates and kickoff times for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

What is the schedule for Mexico in Qatar 2022?

Mexico make their debut in the 2022 World Cup facing Poland on Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM (ET). That game will be played on Stadium 974, one of the most impressive venues of the tournament because it was built only with containers. Many experts believe this could be a crucial match to decide who gets the second place and a ticket to the Round of 16, considering Argentina are favorites to win Group C.

The second game for Mexico is the toughest one against Argentina and it will be played on Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM (ET). The match will take place on Lusail Stadium. In recent years, Argentina have dominated Mexico in the World Cup with two victories in the Round of 16: 2-1 at Leipzig in Germany 2006 and 3-1 at Johannesburg in South Africa 2010.

The third and last rival for Mexico in the group stage will be Saudi Arabia. Both teams will meet on Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM (ET) in Lusail Stadium. If Mexico advance to the Round of 16 as first place of Group C, they will play on Saturday, December 3 at 2 PM (ET) in Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium against the second place of Group D. If the Tri classify as second place of Group C, they will play on Sunday, December 4 at 10 AM (ET) in Al Thumama Stadium. France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia are the teams in Group D.

