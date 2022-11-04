The FIFA World Cup is about to start and the 32 squads invited are ready to participate in the tournament. Here are all the teams that qualified from each continent.

Everything is set for another thrilling FIFA World Cup. The 32 contestants are preparing for a month full of activity in which only one will be the champion. Here is the full list of the qualified nations for Qatar 2022 by continent.

Every four years, all the nations around the world compete to prove which country is the best in soccer. To qualify is not easy, so the fact that they arrived to a FIFA World Cup is a huge triumph by itself.

IQatar 2022 will be the last edition in a 32-squad format as it will change to 48 teams next. Ahead, you will find all the information regarding the teams that qualified divided by continents.

Which African countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Africa has five teams to represent the continent this edition. They are always very tough, but unfortunately they have not been able to succeed and win the competition. Will this year be different?

Senegal - Group A

Tunisia - Group D

Morocco - Group F

Cameroon - Group G

Ghana - Group H

Which Asian countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

The Asian representatives are special this year. Of course the host country counts as one, but it is very impressive that they managed to put five teams, besides Qatar, in the FIFA World Cup.

Qatar - Group A

Iran - Group B

Saudi Arabia - Group C

Australia - Group D

Japan - Group E

Korea Republic - Group H

Which Oceanian countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Unfortunately, Oceania won't have any national teams representing the continent in Qatar 2022. New Zealand failed to win its International Playoff game against Costa Rica and was kicked out of the competition. Australia changed from the OFC the AFC in 2006.

Which European countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Europe is the continent with the most teams (13) in the competition thanks to their spots available for each FIFA World Cup. A total of 12 titles have been divided between five nations (Germany, Italy, England, France and Spain), being the most dominant continent in this tournament.

Netherlands - Group A

England - Group B

Wales - Group B

Poland - Group C

France - Group D

Denmark - Group D

Spain - Group E

Germany Group E

Belgium - Group F

Croatia - Group F

Serbia - Group G

Switzerland - Group G

Portugal - Group H

Which North American countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

For North America (Concacaf), this year they were able to put four squads in the competition. This region has three tickets to advance directly and the fourth place should go to an International Playoff. As said before, Costa Rica won against New Zealand to pack their bags to Qatar 2022.

United States - Group B

Mexico - Group C

Costa Rica - Group E

Canada - Group F

Which South American countries have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

As for South America (CONMEBOL), this region has four and a half tickets for the FIFA World Cup (32-squad format). In the International Playoff game, Peru was beaten by Australia in penalty shootout.