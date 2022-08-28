Every soccer fan needs to collect every four years the FIFA World Cup's Panini sticker album. For Qatar 2022, the creators made some Legendary pieces to acquire and now one of them is worth more than 500 dollars.

There are some countries that received the sticker album before others and the people instantly started to open packs. In these, a few lucky fans found a Legendary sticker that, thanks to the hype, is now worth up to 500 hundred dollars online.

Lionel Messi's Legendary Qatar 2022 sticker: How much is it worth and where to buy it?

Argentina is seen as one of the best squads for Qatar 2022 and the hype knows it well. In what could be Lionel Messi's last FIFA World Cup, everyone wants to be part of the history and have something related to the PSG forward and this tournament.

Panini is always innovating and for this FIFA World Cup they decided to include four types of stickers. The most unique is the Legendary one and only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Luis Suarez, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne, Guillermo Ochoa, Robert Lewandowski, Luka Modric, Christian Eriksen and Heung-Min Son have these versions.

The Legendary stickers, which has a gold color, is obviously too difficult to find. Thanks to its rarity, people decided to sell them and see how much they could get and Lionel Messi's sticker is the best-seller.

The Argentinian's Legendary Qatar 2022 sticker is listed in around 500 dollars on eBay. Of course some of the buyers want to sell them in as much as they can, but it is up to the collectors if they think that it is worth that much money.