If you are a Lionel Messi fan and you still don't have tickets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup but you are hoping to attend all of his matches, there is bad news: you won't be able to. Discover the PSG and Argentina star's matches in Qatar 2022 for which tickets are already sold out.

When FIFA announced that 2.4 million tickets had already been sold for the upcoming World Cup Qatar 2022, it confirmed what was already on the horizon. There are fewer and fewer chances to be there if you don't have tickets yet.

And while there is still hope of being able to get a ticket for Qatar 2022 in the Last Minute Sales Phase or on FIFA's official resale platform, there is a door that has already closed definitively. One that many fans would dream of crossing, which has Lionel Messi's Argentina National Team on the other side.

Thus, Messi and the Albiceleste's matches for which there are no tickets left were revealed, which automatically became the first achievement of the former Barcelona star in the upcoming FIFA World Cup: that of being the protagonist of the best-selling match of Qatar 2022.

Which Argentina matches are sold out?

The Chief Executive Officer of the organizing committee of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Nasser Al Khater, revealed to a national Qatari press agency, QNA, that there are two matches for which tickets are no longer available. Both involve Argentina, one of the favorites for the title, and evidently Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi.

Games 1 and 2 of the Albiceleste in Qatar 2022 have already definitively closed their access door to more fans: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia and, above all, Argentina vs Mexico, have sold out their quota of 80 thousand people each (to be played at the Lusail Stadium).

If you are Argentinean or a fervent fan of this National Team, you should hurry up, as you will only have the chance to attend 1 game of Qatar 2022: the third game in which the team will face Robert Lewandowski's Poland, a match in which the direction of Group C could already be defined or promise an all-out battle to advance to the Round of 16.