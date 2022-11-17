Uruguay are set to start a new journey in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Find out here the complete schedule in the Group H of the world tournament.

Uruguay have their 26-man roster ready for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite the ups and downs through the CONMEBOL Qualifiers, La Celeste finally know what's their first three-match schedule for the group H stage. As well as possible rivals in the upcoming Round of 16.

This World Cup could be the last for Uruguayan legends such as Luis Suarez, and Edinson Cavani, who won the 2011 Copa America together. Also, this will be the first-ever World Cup tournament for young and fresh talent like Darwin Nuñez and Federico Valverde. The young core mixed with the experienced talent is what Diego Alonso is betting on to crush it as his first-ever World Cup as head coach.

Uruguay were drawn with Portugal, South Korea, and Ghana in Group H. Despite only the Portuguese team shines above, all of the teams in this group have at least one World Cup experience. That's why this isn't an easy task to take on.

Uruguay's schedule for the 2022 World Cup

Uruguay will make their Group H debut in the 2022 World Cup facing South Korea on Thursday, November 24 at 8:00 AM (ET). This game will be held at the Education City Stadium, located in Al Rayyan, near several university campuses. Uruguay's sencond matchup is against Portugal, the team to beat for the South American side in this group.

It will played on Monday, November 28 at 2:00 PM (ET). The match will take place at the Lusail Stadium, the hosting venue for the 2022 World Cup Final game.For the final game of the group stage, Uruguayl will face Ghana on Friday, December 2 at 10:00 AM (ET). It will be held at the Al Janoub Stadium.

If Uruguay are placed between the first and/or second place in Group H, La Celeste will face Group G winner, or Group G runners-up in the Round of 16 stage. In fact, in the 2018 World Cup, Uruguay faced Portugal in that stage, then qualified for the Quarterfinals stage.

