A new system of rules debuts in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and that could bring severe consequences for coaches and assistants. Read here to find out what happens if a coach receives a red card during the tournament.

Red cards and yellow cards could be fundamental to determine the outcome of a team during the World Cup. In Russia 2018, this stat gave Japan a ticket to the Round of 16 in Group H and sent Senegal home in an incredible turn of events. Both teams were equal in the first six tiebreakers, until they arrived to the cards.

During the last years, coaches have been subject of more scrutiny when we talk about yellow and red cards. Prior to 2019, coaches only received verbal warnings because of their behavior on the pitch, but no yellow cards. Though they could be sent off (red card), there was no intermediate situation.

Now, in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the new set of rules will finally apply to coaches and assistants with great possible consequences for all of them. Continue reading to find out what happens if a coach receives a red card during the tournament and which are the other changes to follow.

What happens if a coach gets a red card?

If a coach gets a red card during the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he would immediately be asked to leave the field and, as a consquence of the sanction, the coach gets a suspension for the next match of his team. The same rules for players apply to coaches regarding their behavior.

Furthermore, considering the new rules, now there are formally yellow cards to be shown by referees to coaches and assistants. So, in a big change for the game, a coach can get two yellow cards and the subsequent red card during a Qatar 2022 World Cup match.

Before, coaches and assistants were sent directly off the pitch with just a previous verbal warning (no yellow card). In the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the yellow card is an official caution to change their conduct. This also means that if a coach accumulates two yellow cards (one per game), he also gets a suspension (same way as players).

