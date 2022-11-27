Uruguay were one of the favorites in Group H. However, they might be in serious trouble with a bad performance in their second match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read here to find out what happens if they lose against Portugal at Lusail Stadium.

Uruguay are on their quest to win a third World Cup. The South American team won the 1930 edition (the first ever played) and shocked the entire planet in 1950 after beating Brazil with the biggest upset in soccer history: the famous Maracanazo. Nevertheless, the truth is they haven't hoisted the trophy in more than seven decades.

Now, Uruguay are a very dangerous team in Qatar with a roster full of stars such as Federico Valverde, Darwin Nuñez, Luis Suarez, Facundo Pellistri and Edinson Cavani. This squad know how to play with their backs against the wall, considering manager Diego Alonso literally saved the team from elimination in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

After a 0-0 tie in the opener against South Korea, Uruguay have almost no margin of error in their second match of the tournament facing Portugal. That team led by Cristiano Ronaldo will unleash everything because a win put them in the Round of 16. Furthermore, the first place of Group H might avoid Brazil in that next stage.

Is Uruguay eliminated with a loss against Portugal?

After Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Portugal are the leaders of Group G with 3 points, Uruguay and South Korea have one point and Ghana are in the bottom with zero. One thing is for sure. Uruguay cannot be eliminated if they lose against Portugal.

That's because Ghana lost their first game and South Korea only got one point in their opener. So, in their worst case scenario, Diego Alonso's team will be three points away from the second place of Group H with one game remaining.

If Uruguay lose with Portugal and Ghana beat South Korea, they need to beat Ghana in the last game and wait for South Korea to lose, tie or not to win against Portugal with a bigger goal differential than them.

If Uruguay lose with Portugal and South Korea defeat Ghana, they need to win against Ghana and wait for a loss from South Korea with Portugal in the last game. Then everything would be decided by goal differentiall between Koreans and Urugayans.

If Uruguay lose with Portugal and South Korea-Ghana ends in a tie, Uruguay would have to defeat Ghana in the last game and hope for a tie or loss from the Koreans against Portugal.

