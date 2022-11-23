Japan started the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a surprising 2-1 victory against four-time champions Germany after bouncing back from a 0-1 score. Here, check out what is Japan's FIFA ranking.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage has started with major surprises, including Argentina’s defeat against Saudi Arabia and Japan’s win over Germany. Hajime Moriyasu’s side bounced back to take the victory for 2-1 with goals by Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano.

Germany dominated the first half, with almost 75% of possession, but Japan were consistent and never ceased to carry danger to Neuer’s box every time they could. With Germany’s defeat, fans are seeing ghosts of the Russia 2018 early elimination. You can check all the possible results in our 2022 World Cup Simulator.

Prior to the World Cup, many fans thought that Germany and Spain could dominate Group E, with the hypothetical top spot fight between the two of them. However, now Japan has made a case for themselves. Here, check out what is their current position in the FIFA rankings.

Japan’s current position in the 2022 FIFA Rankings

In the last FIFA ranking, published in October 2022, Japan appears in 24th place. However, their highest was in 1998, when they reached 9th place. Meanwhile, their lowest was the 66th spot in 1992.

It’s not surprising that Japan is among the top national teams in the world, as they have plenty of players in different international leagues, including the Bundesliga. Defender Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), and midfielders Wataru Endo (Stuttgart) and Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) are some of the talent that plays in Germany.

Also, VfL Bochum’s Takuma Asano and Ritsu Doan (Freiburg) were the goalscorers in the shocking victory against Germany. It was the first time that two players from the German league scored against the country in a World Cup, per MisterChip.

