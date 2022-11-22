Argentina suffered an unexpected loss to Saudi Arabia in their first game of Qatar 2022. Let's take a look at the last time La Albiceleste lost in their FIFA World Cup debut.

Qatar 2022: When was the last time Argentina lost in their World Cup debut?

Argentina arrived in Qatar 2022 as one of the strongest favorites to win the FIFA World Cup trophy. But things can change in the blink of an eye, and many now doubt of their contender status in the wake of a shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi had put his side in front less than 10 minutes into the game, but the Asian side came from behind in just a matter of minutes early in the second half. La Albiceleste then tried, but couldn't get past Mohammed Al Owais.

Argentina are now in a tough spot, even though they still have two games left in the group stage. A defeat in their debut didn't look on the cards, especially because they hadn't lost their first game in a World Cup for a long time.

When was the last time Argentina lost in their first game in a FIFA World Cup?

Prior to their disappointing defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina hadn't lost in their FIFA World Cup debut since Italy 1990. In that edition, La Albiceleste started losing to Cameroon, but they eventually made the final.

So yes, Argentina can still bounce back this year too. Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

