NBA News: Ja Morant's coach makes key point about game struggles affecting the Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are at a pivotal moment in their season, with Ja Morant’s coach highlighting the challenges hindering the team from achieving their NBA ambitions.

The Memphis Grizzlies are at a critical juncture in their NBA season, balancing the challenge of preserving their signature fast-paced style while addressing issues of precision and ball control. The absence of key players like Ja Morant and Zach Edey has forced lineup adjustments, resulting in a noticeable increase in turnovers. Head coach Taylor Jenkins has openly acknowledged that the uptick in pace has been a significant factor in the team’s struggles with turnovers.

With players frequently moving in and out of the rotation, team chemistry has been affected, resulting in less accurate passing. Despite these setbacks, Jenkins remains committed to the Grizzlies’ fast-paced identity.

“I think it’s a little bit more of the pace,” Jenkins admitted via ClutchPoints . “I mean, yeah, there’s maybe a little undertone of the chemistry. Guys are in and out, just getting a feel.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

While emphasizing the importance of pace, Jenkins has urged his players to make smarter decisions with the basketball. “We do want to cut on the baseline, we do want to cut from the wing, but we don’t have to throw that bounce pass every single time,” Jenkins said. “You do that, the weak-side defender comes. Maybe throw it there, maybe it’s not there, and you play on the other side. It’s a learning process right now.”

Advertisement

Head Coach Taylor Jenkins of the Memphis Grizzlies speaks to Ja Morant #12 during the second quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on October 23, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Balancing speed with smarts

The Grizzlies are focusing on improving their court vision, ball-handling, and decision-making under pressure. According to Jenkins, the key lies in addressing how players react to defensive pressure, particularly when driving or facing double teams.

Advertisement

“It’s playing in crowds, it’s double teams, it’s late rotations,” Jenkins explained. “We’ve just got to be better there, and that’s the individual film. These guys are watching how defenders collapse on them when they’re driving. If we can improve in those areas, we’ll be in better shape moving forward. But turnovers are definitely a concern that we’ve got to address.”

A crucial test against the Bulls

The Grizzlies’ next challenge comes against the Chicago Bulls this Saturday, a matchup that will serve as a litmus test for their ability to adapt and minimize turnovers. With the playoff race heating up, maintaining their identity while addressing these issues will be critical for their NBA success.

Advertisement