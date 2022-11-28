Mexico are in front of their biggest challenge of Qatar 2022. El Tri needs a win over Saudi Arabia to qualify, but when was the last time they didn't go to the Round of 16 and stayed in group stage in a FIFA World Cup?

Qatar 2022 comes to an end in its group stage and now it's turn for Mexico to go for everything and stay alive in this tournament. If they don't win against Saudi Arabia, they will end their participation sooner than expected, but when was the last time El Tri didn't qualify for the Round of 16 in a FIFA World Cup?

It has been a very tough tournament for Mexico. They tied with Poland and were defeated by Argentina, so they need to get a win against Saudi Arabia, in combination with other results, in order to advance to the next round.

Mexico have played 17 FIFA World Cups, including Qatar 2022. Even though they have been unable to succeed, they usually advance to the Round of 16, so here it is the last time they didn't qualiy for it.

When was the last time Mexico didn't qualify for the Round of 16 in a FIFA World Cup?

The Mexican national team is one of the squads that usually qualifies for the FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, they have been unable to advance beyond the Round of 16 when the tournament is played outside their soil.

The fifth game is their biggest dream, but in Qatar 2022 they are close to not even play the fourth. If the results are not in their favor, they will return to Mexico after just three matches played as they would be eliminated in the group stage.

In the World Cups they have played, the last time Mexico didn't qualify for the Round of 16 was in Argentina 1978. El Tri lost all of their three games against Poland, Tunisia and West Germany with only two goals scored and 12 against.

If they fail to advance in Qatar 2022, it would be the eighth time they stay in the group stage. In the last seven FIFA World Cups, they've reached the Round of 16, so this edition would cut their streak and it would start again in 2026.

