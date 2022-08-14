The Three Lions are hungry and Qatar 2022 could be their full meal. England is one of the greatest candidates to win this FIFA World Cup, with a possible starting XI that should scare anyone that goes in their way.

England has a debt with his fans and Qatar 2022 could be the tournament where they finally succeed. The Three Lions have one of the best squads for this FIFA World Cup, so it is mandatory for them to advance until the final round with a possible starting XI that could guide them to their second title in this competition.

Gareth Southgate has a lot of pressure on his shoulders this year. The English coach was able to get the national team into the best four of the world in Russia 2018. Two years after, the Three Lions were runners-up in the Euro 2020 where they lost to Italy in penalties, so there has been progress during his management.

The soccer fandom knows that England has one of the best squads for the next FIFA World Cup, but still there are some doubts with them. In the odds, this national team is placed as fourth to win the competition. With the achievements acquired in the last four years, the Three Lions should have no problem in going through the group stage, but extra confidence is not allowed in this tournament.

From the goalkeeper to the forwars, Gareth Southgate will have one of the most complete squads of Qatar 2022. In each position he has at least two players he could start, but only 11 have the possibility to play and represent his country from the beginning of each match.

The best starting XI possible of England for Qatar 2022

4-2-3-1 Formation

Goalkeeper

There should be lots of doubts for Southgate in this position as he has three good goalkeepers such as Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Nick Pope. The second one could 'steal' the starting role as he is having a great moment at Arsenal despite his youth.

Defenders

It is not easy for Manchester United's fans to talk about Harry Maguire, but he is set to be England's center back alongside John Stones. As a left back, there are huge possibilities for Kieran Trippier to start, but he has Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell behind him. The real problem is on the other side, where Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James will have a tough fight for the starting role.

Midfielders

Gareth Southgate has used two defensive midfielders recently that could help the defense when both the left and right back attack. Kalvin Phillips, Manchester City's 2022 signing, should start as the former Leeds player is very reliable. Alongside him could be Declan Rice, but Jude Bellingham is an excelent box-to-box and could fight with him for a spot.

Forwards

England's attack is one of the most solid lines for Gareth Soutghate. Harry Kane will, undoubtedly, start as he is the team's captain and behind him could be Mason Mount. As the right wing, Bukayo Saka is set to start despite his youth as he has proven to be a prolific talent in Arsenal. On the other side there's more competition between Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling, but the last one has more experience and should be in the starting XI.