There has not been a back-to-back FIFA World Cup champion since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Now, is France's turn to defend the title they got in Russia 2018, but it won't be an easy task to complete. In spite of that, the possible starting XI they could show at Qatar 2022 is one of the best in the tourney and one to be afraid of.

Qatar 2022 will be an exciting and memorable tournament. In the next FIFA World Cup, France is one of the clear favorites to take the Jules Rimmet back home, but Les Bleus must do an incredible run to win the tourney for second consecutive edition. They have lots of names to build multiple starting squads, but only 11 can make it through the selection.

Back in Russia 2018, France made a huge tourney to win their second FIFA World Cup. History was made for this national team and individually for Didier Deschamps, their manager. The 53 year-old was able to win this tournament both as coach and as player. In 1998, he was captain for his country when they won at home the title.

In spite of them arriving as the World Champions, France's moment is uncertain. They managed to win the UEFA Nations League 2020-21, but in the UEFA Euro 2020 they were eliminated by Switzerland in the round of 16. It is important for them not to enter in a comfort zone and search for the third star in their shield to reign for at least four more years.

This national team is one of the most completes for this tournament as they could build up to three competitive starting XI's. The depth in his roster is huge and it will be a hard work for Deschamps to select which ones are in best shape to play in the beggining of the tourney.

Which is the best starting XI of France for the FIFA World Cup?

4-4-2 Formation

Goalkeeper

This could be one of the most difficult decisions for Didier Deshcamps. Hugo Lloris was a pilar for France to win the World Cup in 2018, but he might have some competence for the spot as Mike Maignan managed to take AC Milan to the Serie A title and he is living a great moment as today.

Defenders

The defense is a very solid line for Les Bleus. Lucas Digne, Presnel Kimpembe, Ibrahima Konate and Jules Kounde (as a right-back) should be tha starting four, but Theo Hernandez and Jonathan Clauss can change things up.

Midfielders

This is probable one of the most complete zones for France. Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Matteo Guendozi and Christopher Nkunku should start, in a box-to-box line that is very trustworthy in defense and very scary in attack.

Forwards

It is sure that the two forwards to start for France in the next World Cup should be Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema. The one from Real Madrid had an amazing year and was very important in the Champions League for them to win it. As for Mbappe, the PSG attacker is still one of the best young talents out there and he is probably dreaming of winning another Jules Rimmet in his short career.