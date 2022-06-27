Months away from Qatar 2022, there are a lot of doubts surrounding the USMNT. The Stars and Stripes made it through the Concacaf qualifying process successfully, but now it's turn to select the best players available to build a solid starting XI in order to keep the World Cup title dream alive.

The FIFA World Cup is just around the corner and every national team is trying to get the most ammount of matches in order to select the 26 players that will travel to Qatar 2022. Regarding the USMNT, there are some doubtswith the starting XI that will face the tourney, as it is a quick qualifying process and rotations are not an option in this type of competition.

This tournament is very important for the US national team. They did not participated in Russia 2018 and the local competition between them and Mexico is on fire right now. The Stars and Stripes have dominated El Tri in recent games, but it is known that this event is the real deal for both of them and pride is on the table.

During the qualifying process, it was Canada the best squad as the Maple Leaf ended in the first place with 26 points. Mexico and USMNT tied up in the second spot with 22, but the goal difference was better for the United States. The race is on for the Concacaf teams (also Costa Rica) and they will try to do their best in order to but the zone's name in the World's radar.

Unfortunately for some players, there are only 26 seats available for them in the plane that will take them to Qatar. Gregg Berhalter, USMNT coach, will leave some big names out, but he will try to get the best possible squad and form a starting XI that could go through Group B without problems to keep the title dream alive.

Which is the best starting XI of USMNT for Qatar 2022?

4-3-3 Formation

Goalkeeper

The most likely goalkeeper to take the place in the starting XI is Zach Steffen. He Ederson's bench at Manchester City, but has more minutes than Matt Turner at Arsenal. The one from the Gunners have taken the spot in recent matches, but the Citizen plays better with the feet and that is an important aspect for Berhalter.

Defenders

If Sergino Dest recovers fully, there is no doubt he will be the starting right back with Antonee Robinson as left back. The real doubt is in the centre back, because there is no suitable player that gives tranquility alongside Walker Zimmerman, who will take one of the two spots. Aaron Long has had some good games recently and he could be Zimmerman's partner for the World Cup.

Midfielders

Through all the qualifying process, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah and Tyler Adams were practically irremovable from the midfield. Gio Reyna has more attacking aspects, but defensively is not the best option. The three mentioned are box-to-box type, which Berhalter is more confident about.

Forwards

There is no doubt surrounding the left and right flanks: Christian Pulisic will start in the first one and in the other will be Tim Weah. The real problem is up front. Ricardo Pepi has not made a clear statement on why he should start, neither does Haji Wright or Jesus Ferreira. With Gio Reyna as an option, Berhalter could think in a false nine plan to play with the Borussia Dortumnd's attacker.