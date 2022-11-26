Argentina are playing for their lives against Mexico in the second round of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Here, check out why Cristian Romero is not in the starting XI for the match.

The Tottenham defender started against Saudi Arabia, in Argentina’s opener in the tournament. As fans know, the match ended with a surprising defeat for La Albiceleste, who was until then one of the strongest teams and one of the favorites to win the tournament. You can check all the possible results with our 2022 World Cup predictor.

While the whole team's performance was questionable, it was obvious that Scaloni was going to make some changes for the match against Mexico. However, many fans wonder why Romero is one of the players that won’t be in the starting eleven.

Argentina vs Mexico: Why is Cristian Romero willbe on the bench?

The 24-year-old defender won’t be among the starters for the clash against Mexico. Fans wonder if he had a physical problem, but that isn’t the case. He is not starting against El Tri due to a decision by the coaching staff.

However, before coming to the World Cup, Romero was barely fit for the tournament as he just recovered from a muscle strain. However, according to Tyc Sports, the Argentine team confirmed that he isn't injured.

Cuti was not part of the game in the last five games of the season for the English team and he felt that lack of rhythm against Saudi Arabia. His replacement will be Lisandro Martínez.