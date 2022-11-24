Brazil is the favorite for the oddsmakers to take the FIFA World Cup trophy back home. The South Americans have a very solid defense, but there is one big missing name in their Qatar 2022 squad: David Luiz.

The FIFA World Cup has started for Brazil and the South American team is seen as one of the strongest in this tournament. They have an elite defense, but for Qatar 2022 there is a big missing name in this list: David Luiz.

In 2014, during the World Cup in his country, David Luiz shined with an amazing free kick goal against Colombia. Of course they didn't have a great tournament afterwards with the 7-1 defeat against Germany in the semifinals, but that goal will always be remembered by the South Americans.

Now, when Tite sumbitted his 26-man list for Qatar 2022, the fans started looking for David Luiz in this roster. Unfortunately, the defender wasn't called for the FIFA World Cup and here's the reason why.

Why is David Luiz missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Brazil has one of the most complete rosters for Qatar 2022. It was very difficult for Tite to select the best 26 Brazilians around the world and of course there were some names that couldn't make it to the FIFA World Cup.

For the defense, Brazil has tons of options and all the players could definitely be starters. For the game against Serbia, Tite decided to play with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva as center backs, but in the bench there are huge names like Eder Militao, Gleison Bremer or even Fabinho.

But in this list doesn't appear David Luiz. The 35-year-old center back returned to his country in 2021 to play for Flamengo and, even though he has had a great run with his team, it was not enough to make it to the 26-man list.

Tite decided to call the mentioned center backs as they play in elite leagues like England, Italy or France. David Luiz played almost 90% of the minutes this year with Flamengo, but the coach wasn't convinced with taking him to Qatar 2022 and left him out of the FIFA World Cup.

