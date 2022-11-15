Almost every national team has an important player missing out in the final 26-man roster. Mexico aren’t an exception since they will be without Jesús Corona. Find out why Tecatito will not be in Qatar 2022.

There was speculation on plenty of participating squads around which players would make the 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup. Mexico was precisely one of those where there was a lot of discussions around who should be in Qatar 2022. Unfortunately for Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona he was left out.

The Mexican side is led by Argentinian coach Gerardo Martino. His has a vast experience, even leading Barcelona for one season, but that didn’t help him very much in his stint at El Tri. Even their qualification to Qatar 2022 was sort of dramatic, although they were able to make through by finishing in the second place. That brought some peace for them since the goal was achieved.

But their journey in the tournament will be far from easy based on the draw. Mexico will share group C with Argentina, Poland and Saudi Arabia, so there won’t be margin for error. In their quest to move on to the round of 16 they will not have an important player like Tecatito. Check out why he won’t be there.

Why is Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

This FIFA World Cup has the distinctive element of being played in November and December because of the high Qatar’s temperatures in June and in July. That was supposed to mean players would get in a better shape since they’d be in middle of the season form. However, the reality shows something very different.

Teams continued playing until one week before the beginning of the tournament, which led to several injuries. Corona appears in that category, although his unfortunate incident happened in August. He was even unluckier since his injury happened during a training session with Sevilla. The fibula fracture he suffered also involved issues in the ligaments of his ankle, so that compromised his probabilities of getting back in time.

‘Tecatito’ was seen by most as a long shot to make the team. The hopes ended up disappearing about a week before the roster was confirmed. In the end, the player recognized that he wasn’t going to be ready to go for Qatar 2022, still needing more time to heal. That made head coach Martino leave Corona out of the squad.

