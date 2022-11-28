Brazil are without any doubt one of, if not the strongest candidate to win the FIFA World Cup this year. Find out here why Neymar is not the team's captain at Qatar 2022.

Predicting who the FIFA World Cup champion will be is something all soccer fans like to do whenever the big tournament draws nearer. Though it was hard to mention only one favorite for Qatar 2022, many agreed that Neymar is capable of taking Brazil far this time.

The PSG superstar is surrounded by many world-class players, while the team as a collective unit has already proven to be a mighty opponent. Tite's men finished atop the South American qualifiers without losing a single game.

Unfortunately, Neymar suffered an ankle injury that will keep him on the sidelines for at least until an eventual round of 16 game. But even when he was on the pitch, he wasn't wearing the captain's armband.

Why is Neymar not the captain of Brazil in the 2022 World Cup

Neymar is not the captain of Brazil in the 2022 World Cup because Tite decided to continue giving the armband to veteran defender Thiago Silva, arguably the most experienced player on the roster.

