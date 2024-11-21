Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has addressed concerns about the veterans' limited playtime, issuing a warning to the players regarding the situation.

This season has not lived up to the Dolphins’ expectations. With Tua Tagovailoa sidelined for several games due to a concussion, their campaign faltered. However, the team remains optimistic about turning things around moving forward.

Now, with Tagovailoa back in action, the Dolphins are striving for a flawless performance in the second half of the season. Although they are not yet eliminated from playoff contention, they need near-perfect results to secure a Wild Card spot.

Mike McDaniel issues strong warning to Dolphins’ veterans

The Dolphins have shown significant improvement under Mike McDaniel’s leadership. The head coach, known for his offensive brilliance, has maximized the potential of key players, particularly star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

While Tagovailoa is widely regarded as the face of the team, he isn’t the only standout. The Dolphins have acquired several elite players, creating a highly competitive roster.

However, not every player has thrived under McDaniel. Recently, some veteran players have seen reduced playtime, a shift that has drawn considerable attention and sparked questions about McDaniel’s strategy.

For example, Raheem Mostert had an exceptional previous season, scoring 21 touchdowns. Yet, his production has dropped this year as McDaniel has given more touches to De’Von Achane. When asked if he was intentionally reducing veterans’ playtime, McDaniel offered a candid response.

“No, I think it’s been the same pattern each and every season in terms of one thing that I’m very upfront with with players, the second they get in the building, the second that we start talking about projected lineups or positions within a position group, I think it’s important that people understand you’re entitled to nothing in this world,” McDaniel said, via a transcript from the team. “Playing time is solved by players on the field, and the best players have to play, and that’s my job to follow through with that.”

Can the Dolphins make the playoffs this year?

The Dolphins’ 2024 season has been far from ideal. Currently sitting in second place in the AFC East with a 4-6 record, Miami still has a chance to reach the playoffs, though likely as a Wild Card team.

According to the NFL’s playoff projections, a loss in their next game would reduce the Dolphins’ playoff chances to just 3%. However, a victory against the New England Patriots would increase their odds to 13%.

