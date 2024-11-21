NCAAF News: Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders throws shade at NFL QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels

The Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders made an interesting comment when asked about the upcoming NFL Draft. The Buffaloes QB issued a strong statement which aimed at rookie NFL quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix among others.

The Buffaloes are having an outstanding season, in second place in the Big 12 boasting a 6-1 record. Star Travis Hunter is making his case for the Heisman, while QB Shedeur Sanders solidifies his name among the top college football prospects.

Although Shedeur’s NCAA campaign could also be in the mix for the most prestigious award, Primetime’s son seems focused on the team’s goals and his NFL career.

On that note, Shedeur made a very strong comment on how he viewed himself among the QBs declaring for the NFL Draft, aiming at this year’s rookies in the process. “I think I was the best quarterback in the last draft, too,” Shedeur Sanders said, according to On3.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Lubbock, Texas.

Sanders’ comment showcases how highly he thinks of himself, considering the 2024 NFL Draft was particularly loaded at the QB position. Three quarterbacks were selected with the first three overall picks: Caleb Williams was drafted by the Chicago Bears, Drake Maye headed to New England, and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels was taken by the Washington Commanders.

No clear QB1 in 2025 NFL Draft

Heading into this year’s draft, USC’s Caleb Williams was widely considered the best prospect and not many could argue that he shouldn’t be taken with the first overall pick. However, looking ahead into next year, there is still not empiric evidence to define who should be QB1 in the 2025 class.

Shedeur firmly believes he should be the first quarterback taken off the board in April 2025. However, he will be throughly evaluated during the combine and will most probably compete with the likes of Cam Ward, Jalen Milroe, and Quinn Ewers, among many others.

Colorado secures successor to Shedeur

Sanders is declaring for the NFL Draft and leaving a big hole behind in Boulder. Many believed Shedeur’s departure could open the door for Deion to step aside, too, though the Buffaloes’ head coach admitted he plans on staying. Deion Sanders’ program really needed to find their replacement for Shedeur, and they have received great news.

Four-star Julian Lewis announced his commitment to the University of Colorado. The Buffaloes, barring any unexpected turns, secure their QB of the future and the athlete who will fill in for Shedeur’s shoes.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Lewis stated. “What Coach Prime has been able to build in two seasons can’t be denied. I’ve had a chance to get to know him and believe that he can further develop me into the player and person that I want to be.”