Roberto Firmino, one of the best forwards in the world, will not be playing in Qatar with Brazil. In this article, you'll find out the important reasons why the striker won't participate in the event.

During the last few years, Roberto Firmino has been one of the best Brazilian forwards in soccer. At the club level, the striker is a cornerstone for Liverpool's recent success in the Premier League and the Champions League. However, he will be one of the great absences in Qatar.

At 31-years old, Roberto Firmino seemed to be in the perfect age for helping Brazil at the 2022 World Cup, especially considering his vast experience. After his breakthrough performance in the 2013-2014 Bundesliga with Hoffenheim, Firmino was signed in 2015 by Liverpool and that made him a constant name in the National Team lists. He was part of that spectacular trident with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

The results were impressive at the club level. They won the 2018-2019 Champions League and, most importantly, ended the Reds' drought at the Premier League in the 2019-2020 season (first title in 30 years). So, considering these accolades, and his frequent appearances with Brazil, few people understand why the striker won't be in Qatar.

Why is Roberto Firmino missing the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

The success of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool made him a habitual name for Brazil in the most important tournaments. The pride of Maceio made his international debut in 2014. Firmino played in Russia 2018 and also participated in three Copa America: 2015, 2019 and 2021.

This season, Firmino had eight goals in 19 matches (6 in the Premier League and 2 in the Champions League), but, that wasn't enough to convince manager Tite. The actual form and performances of other players at the position such as Neymar, Gabriel Jesus or Vinicius Jr was the key factor for him not making the cut. Here you can find Brazil's official roster for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"Things didn’t result for me as I imagined or dreamed them, but, I can look bacj and have a grateful heart for God because he already gave me the chance to live that dream as many others (the World Cup). I would like to show my respect and congratulate all the players who were called", said Firmino in a very emotional message after the official announcement.