One of Manchester City or Liverpool will become the winner of the 30th season of the Premier League and the 123rd season of top-flight English soccer overall. Here, find out how much prize money the 2021-2022 champion will earn.

The Premier League has more viewers than any other sports league in the whole globe combined. In the English soccer league, this is the highest tier, which consists of 20 teams. This is the 30th season under its current name, and the all-time 123rd in English soccer history.

There are 38 games every season, which span from August to May. The 2021-22 campaign started on August 13, 2021, and will end on May 22, 2022. In a double round robin format, each of the other 19 teams plays both at home and away.

A win for Manchester City on the last day of the season would ensure their championship defense, but Liverpool will be hot on their heels in their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple trophy grab.

2021-2022 Premier League prize money

Within the top five European soccer leagues, the prize money for the English Premier League is consistently ranked as one of the highest. It is reasonable to assume that Manchester City and Liverpool will earn the most money if they finish in first and second place, respectively.

However, it is important to note that finishing in any position in the table will result in financial gain. Approximately £2.2 million is believed to be the value of each Premier League place, according to The Athletic.

In addition, all English top-flight teams would get the same core share of the £2.5 billion prize pool from broadcast rights and commercial income. The gap in prize money between coming in first place and last place is £38.8 million, and the prizes increase dramatically from there.

Overall, City are now in the lead and on course to collect a very hefty £161.7 million if they win the championship at the end of the season. On the other hand, although Liverpool trail the leaders by a single point, they would still earn an estimated £160.9 million if they finish second.