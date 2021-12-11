The winner of the 2021 MLS Cup Final will become the winner of the 26th edition of the annual MLS Cup. Here, find out how much prize money the champion will earn.

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will be the 26th edition of Major League Soccer's postseason tournament, which is the top soccer league in the United States and Canada. The tournament will conclude the 2021 Major League Soccer regular season.

The competition began on November 20 and will finish on December 11 with the MLS Cup 2021. After placing eighth in the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Crew, the defending MLS Cup winners, failed to make the playoffs. No team from Texas has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs since 2004, and no team from California has ever qualified.

The game will be held at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, and will be hosted by the Timbers. An interesting fact is that no MLS Cup Finals have ever been held in Portland yet, whilst New York City FC have never participated in one of these tournaments.

How much does the 2021 MLS Cup champion get?

The overall prize pool for the 2021 MLS Cup is estimated to be about $1.1 million. The victor of the MLS Cup will get $300,000 in addition to a guaranteed spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The runner-up receives $150,000, while the two Semi-Finals losers each receive $100,000. Each four of the Quarter-Finals teams will be awarded $47,500. Eight separate teams are awarded $20,000 for making the Round of 16, while each Group Stage win is worth $14,000.

Under the collective labor agreement, the prize money is structured similarly to the league's regular-season and playoff bonuses. Depending on the scenario, the prize pool for the 2022 MLS Cup might grow, as its prize money list is yet to be released.