2022 CONCACAF Champions League Draw: Date, time, teams and how to watch or live stream live in the US

The Concacaf Champions League draw will take place very shortly. The best teams from North America and the Caribbean will meet at the most prestigious international tournament in the Conference. Here, find out when, where, at what time, which teams, and how to watch the 2022 Concacaf Champions League Draw. This event will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial).

The 2022 Concacaf Champions League is already beating and to gradually get an idea of what will be the most important international competition in the North American and Caribbean soccer regulatory confederation, from the city of Miami, Florida, the draw of it, just over a month after that October 28 in which Rayados de Monterrey beat America 1-0 with a goal by Rogelio Funes Mori and was crowned champion of the 2021 edition.

Teams from Mexico, the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti will participate in this edition for a total of 16 clubs. Later we will see who will be the representatives of each of these nations, in which of the pots will each of them be and what are the stipulated dates for the games of the round of 16, quarter-final, semifinal and final.

2022 CONCACAF Champions League Draw: Date

The draw of this 2022 edition of the Concacaf Champions League can be seen live from Miami, Florida on Wednesday, December 15 at 6:00 PM (ET), just one day after the grand final that Comunicaciones and Motagua will hold to define the Concacaf League champion.

2022 CONCACAF Champions League Draw: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

2022 CONCACAF Champions League Draw: Teams and pots

The teams were organized as follows:

Pot 1 (classified 1-8): CF Montreal or Toronto FC (CAN), Club León (MEX), Colorado Rapids (USA), Cruz Azul (MEX), New England Revolution (USA), Pumas UNAM (MEX), Seattle Sounders FC (USA) and New York City FC (USA).

Pot 2 (classified from 9-16): Cavaly AS (HAI), CD Guastatoya (GUA), Club Santos Laguna (MEX), Comunicaciones FC (GUA), Deportivo Saprissa (CRC), FC Motagua (HON), Hamilton Forge FC (CAN) and Santos de Guápiles (CRC).

2022 CONCACAF Champions League Draw: date of round of 16, quarter-final, semifinal and final

Round of 16: February 15-17 (first legs) and February 22-24 (second legs)

Quarterfinals: March 8-10 (first legs) and March 15-17 (second legs)

Semifinals: April 5-7 (first legs) and April 12-14 (second legs)

Finals: April 26-28 (first leg) and May 3-5 (second leg)

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Draw

This event will be broadcast in the US on Fubo TV (free trial). Other options to see the Concacaf Champions League 2022 Draw on December 15 at 6:00 PM (ET) from Miami, Florida in the US are: TUDN

