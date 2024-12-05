The draw for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is taking place in Miami, determining the composition of the eight groups that will compete in the tournament’s opening phase. As the host nation’s representative, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami had already secured their spot in Group A and were set to play in the opening match. It has now been confirmed that their opponent will be Al Ahly of Egypt.

The tournament will officially kick off on June 13, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, where the Herons will face the challenge of taking on one of the best teams in Africa, Al Ahly, who secured their spot in the Club World Cup after winning the CAF Champions League. Also joining them in Group A will be Palmeiras of Brazil and Porto of Portugal.

Considering that Inter Miami could have been drawn against heavyweights like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, or Paris Saint-Germain, the result of the draw appears to have been relatively favorable for them. Their toughest opponent, at least on paper, will likely be Porto. The Portuguese club secured their place in the tournament despite not winning the UEFA Champions League. Currently sitting in second place in the Portuguese league, Porto find themselves in a challenging position in the first round of the UEFA Europa League.

Palmeiras arrive at the Club World Cup as the 2021 Copa Libertadores champions and remain one of the most dominant teams in Brazil. They are currently in second place in the domestic standings, just three points behind Botafogo with only one game remaining.

Al Ahly: A tough opponent for Messi’s Inter Miami

Few clubs in the world can boast the level of success that Al Ahly has achieved in recent years. The Egyptian giants secured their place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after winning three of the last four CAF Champions League titles, in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

CAF Champions League final – ES Tunis and Al Ahly in Egypt, Cairo Al Ahly players celebrate with the trophy after winning the CAF Champions League final second leg match between ES Tunis and Al Ahly in Egypt, Cairo on May 25, 2024 Cairo

In addition, Al Ahly are the reigning two-time champions of the Egyptian Premier League. Among their standout players are veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, solid defender Yahia Attiyat Allah, and dynamic forwards Wessam Abou Ali and Taher Mohamed.

How has Messi fared in the Club World Cup?

Under the previous format of the Club World Cup, only the champions of each confederation could qualify for the tournament. As a result, Lionel Messi had four opportunities to compete, each time with Barcelona after winning the UEFA Champions League.

In 2006, Messi missed the tournament due to surgery on the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, and Barcelona ultimately lost the final to Brazil’s Internacional. Three years later, Messi made amends by leading his team to victory, scoring in the semifinals against Atlante and netting the decisive goal in the final against Argentina’s Estudiantes.

In 2011, Barcelona returned to the Club World Cup, claiming the title with a dominant 4-0 win over Santos. Messi was a standout, scoring twice against Neymar‘s team—who would later become his teammate. The Argentine forward’s last appearance in the tournament came in 2015, when he scored the opening goal in a 3-0 win over River Plate, securing Barcelona’s title.