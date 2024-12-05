Neymar to face former PSG teammate Mbappe at FIFA Club World Cup 2025

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage is set. Among the interesting fixtures, Real Madrid will make their debut against Al Hilal. This means that former PSG teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe could face each other in the tournament, which is set to start on June 15.

However, the potential showdown depends on Neymar’s future. The Brazilian star’s contract with the Saudi Pro giants ends in June, and Santos have confirmed their interest in signing him again. Currently, reports indicate that Neymar is prone to staying in Al Hilal, at least they want him to compete in the tournament.

Neymar and Mbappe played together in PSG from 2017 to 2023, and their relationship has always been a hot topic in the media. Recently, journalist Cyril Hanouna reported that the Brazilian described his time with the French star as “hell” when speaking about him to his countrymen at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Mbappe himself described his relationship with Neymar as changing back in September 2022. “We’ve always had a relationship built on respect, but there have been highs and lows. Sometimes we’re the best of friends, other times we talk less. That’s just how it is between us, but respect has always been there,” he said, according to AS.

Neymar and Mbappe could see each other again (IMAGO)

Real Madrid and Al Hilal will also face Pachuca and FC Salzburg. The new format of the FIFA Club World Cup consists of a group phase with 32 teams distributed in eight groups, with the knockout rounds consisting of four stages: a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final.

Both stars are struggling in their new teams

While Neymar and Mbappe are arguably two of the most talented players, they are both going through difficult moments in their respective careers. While the Brazilian arrived at Al Hilal with a record-breaking contract, he suffered an ACL injury which sidelined for over a year and couldn’t make an impact in Saudi Arabia.

On the other hand, after several years of interest, Real Madrid finally signed Mbappe. However, the French forward, in the first months of the season, hasn’t been able to showcase his best version, receiving criticism from fans. But, the season is only beginning, and luck can change.

