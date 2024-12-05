FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group stage draw set: Messi, Inter Miami's opponents

The FIFA Club World Cup is undergoing a major overhaul ahead of its 21st edition in 2025. With an expanded field of 32 teams, the official draw for the tournament took place on Thursday, December 5th, revealing the rivals for Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami.

This year, the teams have been divided into eight groups of four, setting the stage for the tournament’s opening phase. The competition will take place over four weeks in the United States, from June 15 to July 13.

The 32 clubs were placed into four pots. Pot 1 featured the top four teams from UEFA and CONMEBOL, while Pot 2 included eight teams from Europe. Pot 3 contains the top two teams from the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, and two remaining teams from CONMEBOL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pot 4 was made up of the remaining teams from Asia, Africa, and Concacaf, as well as the host team, Inter Miami, and the representative from Oceania. Team placement in the pots is determined by the rankings from each confederation.

Advertisement

FIFA president Gianni Infantino with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Messi’s Inter Miami will play Al Ahly in the opening match in home soil, as the game will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium. The other group rivals will be Brazilian side Palmeiras and Portuguese giants Porto.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi names the best club in the world, and it's not Inter Miami

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Groups

The FIFA Club World Cup will follow a knockout format after the group stage, with the winners and runners-up from each group advancing. The knockout rounds will consist of four stages: a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. Now, without further ado, here are the groups.

Group A

Palmeiras

FC Porto

Al Ahly FC

Inter Miami

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group B

PSG

Atletico Madrid

Botafogo

Seattle Sounders

Group C

Bayern Munich

Auckland City FC

Boca Juniors

Benfica

Advertisement

Group D

Flamingo

Espérance Sportive de Tunisie

Chelsea

Club Leon

Advertisement

Group E

River Plate

Urawa Red Diamonds

Monterrey

Inter Milan

Advertisement

Group F

Fluminense

Borussia Dortmund

Ulsan HD

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Group G

Manchester City

Wydad AC

Al Ain

Juventus

Advertisement

Advertisement

Group H