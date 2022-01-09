Christian Eriksen has been a free agent after he was forced to leave Inter as a result of his implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD). Here, check out the three signs that the Danish midfielder could continue his career at his former side, Tottenham.

Christian Eriksen, who joined Inter in January 2020 after leaving Tottenham, experienced cardiac arrest while playing in the European Championship in June, and revealed earlier this week that he "died for five minutes" when he fainted.

The midfielder, who turns 30 this February, helped the Nerazzurri win Serie A last season, but he was no longer eligible to play for the team because players who have an implanted cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), which he required following his sudden collapse, are not allowed to feature in Italy.

As a result, he was forced to leave Inter and the Italian top division and is now a free agent. Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that the experienced playmaker wants to return to the field. As a result, in order to maintain his condition, he has been training alone.

Antonio Conte reunion

In spite of not having a good relationship at the beginning in Inter, Antonio Conte had recognized Eriksen's greatness in time and started using the Dane more often. In fact, the Italian expert has welcomed the opportunity to work with his former player: "What happened this summer was very not good, not good, for the people that worked with him, and the people that know him. I was scared at that moment. And now, to see him again ready to play football is great news. I think for Christian, the door is always open".

Premier League allows players with ICD

The Dane was banned from performing in Italy after being fitted with a heart defibrillator, so his most realistic options are England and the Netherlands, where he is allowed to perform at a professional level with the device. Tottenham fans will remember him as one of the best creators of the modern game, but also one of the best set-pieces takers in England. The attacking midfielder spent 7 years in North London, scoring 69 goals and adding 90 assists in 305 games in all competitions.

2022 World Cup ambitions

In an interview, Eriksen has revealed his ambition to participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and one of the top Premier League clubs could sure help him acheive that. "I want to play, that's been my mindset all along It's my goal, my dream. Whether I will be picked is another thing. I'm sure I can come back because I don't feel any different. Physically, I'm back in top shape.

"The World Cup has been my goal and it's still some time away, so until then I'm just going to play football and prove that I'm back at the same level. My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won't happen again. I want to prove I have moved on and that I can play on the national team again."