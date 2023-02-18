The earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on February 6th have left more than 40 000 victims. Thousands of local and global rescuers are still trying to save as many lives as they can from under the rubble. Since the earthquakes happened, one of the missing people in Turkey was Christian Atsu, a winger in Ghana's national team, who was playing for Hatayspor.

As a place really close to the earthquake's epicenter, the impact of the situation in the city of Antakya made the club buiding collapse with players and trainers having to be rescued. Many of them were found death. As a consequence, the team retired from the Turkish Super League. Atsu was on the building where he lived.

After many days of uncertainty, Christian Atsu's agent finally had news about the whereabouts of the 31-year old player. Read here to find out all the details about the terrible situation in Turkey.

Christian Atsu found dead in rubble of Turkey earthquake

Christian Atsu was found dead under the building where he lived in Antakya, a city in the province of Hatay. His agent Murat Uzunmehmet confirmed the news. "Atsu's lifeless body was found under the rubble. Currently, more items are still being taken out. His phone was also found."

Just one day before the earthquakes, Christian Atsu scored the winning goal for Hatayspor against Kasimpasa. During his career he played for teams such as Porto, Rio Ave, Chelsea, Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga, Newcastle and Al-Raed. The Premier League also sent a message after Atsu's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria. Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian's family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event."

Newcastle also remebered his former player. "We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes. A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters. Rest in peace, Christian."

Hatayspor, the club which has lost many players, coaches and staff following the earhtquakes in Turkey, also sent a heartfelt message for Christian Atsu. "We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be with you. A beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness. May he rest in peace."