Where to watch Manchester City vs Feyenoord live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City will host Feyenoord in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Manchester City find themselves in a rare slump, struggling across both domestic and Champions League competitions. The defending Premier League champions have conceded a concerning eight goals in their last two marquee outings, suffering a 4-1 drubbing to Sporting CP in the UCL and a 4-0 rout by Tottenham in league play.

Erling Haaland and his teammates are eager to bounce back and reassert their dominance. Meanwhile, Feyenoord enter this matchup after a disappointing loss to underdog RB Salzburg. While facing a wounded City squad presents a daunting challenge, the Dutch side will aim to capitalize on their opponent’s recent vulnerabilities to secure a positive result.

When will the Manchester City vs Feyenoord match be played?

Manchester City take on Feyenoord this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Ayase Ueda of Feyenoord – IMAGO / ANP

Manchester City vs Feyenoord: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester City vs Feyenoord in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Manchester City and Feyenoord, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Don’t lose every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.