Where to watch Inter vs RB Leipzig live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Inter play against RB Leipzig in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Inter Milan will face off against RB Leipzig in a crucial clash that pits two teams at opposite ends of the standings. Inter have been on a roll, securing 10 points from their first 12 possible and now eyeing top spot in the group. Currently, Liverpool holds that position, but a win for the Nerazzurri combined with a Liverpool loss or draw would see Inter leapfrog them into first place.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig have struggled since the start of the tournament, most recently suffering a 3-1 defeat to Celtic—an unexpected result given their opponents were considered weaker. For Leipzig, anything less than a win from here on out will dash their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage.

When will the Inter vs RB Leipzig match be played?

Inter take on RB Leipzig this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Inter vs RB Leipzig: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Inter vs RB Leipzig in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Inter and RB Leipzig, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.