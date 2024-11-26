Where to watch Bayern vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Bayern take on PSG in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Bayern will face off against PSG in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Bayern vs PSG online in the US on Paramount+]

Matchday 5 features a compelling showdown between two underperforming powerhouses. Bayern Munich, sitting 17th in the standings with 6 points from two wins and two losses, have struggled to meet expectations but currently occupies a spot in the Preliminary Round.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain find themselves in an even more surprising position, languishing in 27th place with just 4 points. PSG are desperate to bounce back after a stunning loss to Atletico Madrid and will aim to turn their fortunes around in this high-stakes clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Bayern vs PSG match be played?

Bayern face PSG this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Randal Kolo Muani of PSG – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Advertisement

Bayern vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

see also Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Champions League record under threat by Barcelona star Lewandowski

How to watch Bayern vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Bayern and PSG, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.