Al Ahly will play against Flamengo this Saturday, February 11 at the Tanger Stadium in what will be the FIFA Club World Cup third place game. Here you will find out all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Al Ahly vs Flamengo online free on FuboTV]

It's the game that no one wants to play. When semifinals are played, all the teams of course want to be in the final, but the truth is that only two can be there. The other two must play this match, which is a kind of "consolation prize" and which at club level does not have the same importance as in the World Cup.

Flamengo are perhaps the ones who regret having to play this game the most, since in the run-up to the semifinal game the players were seen to be very enthusiastic about a final against Real Madrid that ultimately will not take place. Al Ahly did everything they could against some very superior rivals like the "Merengues", and now they are looking to finish as high as possible.

Al-Ahly vs Flamengo: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (February 12)

Brazil: 12:30 PM

France: 4:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Portugal: 3:30 AM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Spain: 4:30 PM

United States: 10:30 AM (ET)

Al-Ahly vs Flamengo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV, Globo

France: Channel+ Sport360

International: FIFA+, YouTube, Shahid

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: Arryadia 3

Portugal: Sports TV3

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Spain: Mitele Plus

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Sports

