Andreas Christensen's current contract with the reigning UEFA Champions League side Chelsea expires at the conclusion of the season. The defender looks set to move to Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer, after having reportedly passed his medical with the Blaugrana.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen is expected to be the first summer reinforcement for Barcelona's first team, according to reports. His contract with the Blues is set to expire at the end of June 2022, and there has been a lot of talk about his future in recent weeks.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have so far failed to come to an agreement over a possible renewal for the Danish centre-back, in spite of their recent late attempts to reopen the discussions. Christensen has reportedly already accepted to move to Camp Nou on a free transfer after the end of the season.

It is believed that the 25-year-old has already made up his mind about joining the Blaugrana, rejecting down offers from other Premier League teams out of respect for his current side, as well as German giants Bayern.

Christensen-Barcelona: Final details being ironed out

It is anticipated that Andreas Christensen will move to Barcelona on a five-year deal valid until June 2027. As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, the initial offer had been a four-year contract but it was recently improved. He adds that the Dane has already had his medical checks this week after Barca's officials arrived in London.

The latest updates have also been confirmed by Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who stated that the player's entourage is set to fly to Spain next week to complete the final terms of the move. Interestingly, the Camp Nou side had contacted Christensen last summer, after failing to lure him two seasons ago, when it was the current UEFA Champions League winners who blocked the transfer.

The talented Denmark international is said to be delighted with Xavi's tactics and views. On the other hand, the Spanish manager sees the Chelsea ace as a modern, skillful, and intelligent central defender who would fit perfectly into his system, along with Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, and Eric Garcia.