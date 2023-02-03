Belgrano will come against River Plate at the Estadio Julio Cesar Villagra in Cordoba, in the second round of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
This will be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as River Plate are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Belgrano have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and the remaining one game ended in a draw.
Their most recent duel was played on August 19, 2018, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw, in the Argentine Liga Profesional 2018. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2023 Liga Profesional.
Belgrano vs River Plate: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 7:15 PM
Brazil: 7:15 PM
Canada: 5:15 PM (ET)
Croatia: 11:15 PM
Germany: 11:15 PM
Israel: 12:15 AM (Next day)
Italy: 11:15 PM
Mexico: 4:15 PM
Portugal: 10:15 PM
Serbia: 11:15 PM
Switzerland: 11:15 PM
United States: 5:15 PM (ET)
Belgrano vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Premium, Star+
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4
Canada: Fanatiz Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN
International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Mola TV
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, VIX+,