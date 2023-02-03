Belgrano and River Plate face each other at Estadio Julio Cesar Villagra in Matchday 2 of the Argentine League 2023. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Belgrano vs River Plate: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2023 Argentine League in your country

Belgrano will come against River Plate at the Estadio Julio Cesar Villagra in Cordoba, in the second round of the 2023 Argentine League. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their sixth league meeting. No surprises here as River Plate are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Belgrano have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and the remaining one game ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel was played on August 19, 2018, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw, in the Argentine Liga Profesional 2018. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2023 Liga Profesional.

Belgrano vs River Plate: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 7:15 PM

Brazil: 7:15 PM

Canada: 5:15 PM (ET)

Croatia: 11:15 PM

Germany: 11:15 PM

Israel: 12:15 AM (Next day)

Italy: 11:15 PM

Mexico: 4:15 PM

Portugal: 10:15 PM

Serbia: 11:15 PM

Switzerland: 11:15 PM

United States: 5:15 PM (ET)

Belgrano vs River Plate: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Premium, Star+

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

International: AFA Play, Onefootball, Fanatiz International

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Star+

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Switzerland: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, VIX+,