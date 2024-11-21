Like LeBron and Bronny? Cristiano Ronaldo weighs in on the possibility of playing with his son

Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished many extraordinary things in soccer. Will he also add playing with his son to his list? Here's what he said about the possibility of emulating NBA legend LeBron James and Bronny.

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny made history when they became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA. Will Cristiano Ronaldo do the same with his eldest son Cristiano Ronaldo Junior? The Portuguese opened up about the possibility with Mr. Beast in a new video on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about which sports Mr. Beast watches, he mentioned basketball and brought up that it was “crazy” that James was playing with his son. “Are you going to make that happen in the football world?” he asked. “Maybe. I will see. He’s fourteen now,” Ronaldo replied.

“Maybe when he’s 17, so you’d have to play three more years,” Mr. Beast told him. “Let’s see. Let’s see how my legs are doing,” he said with a laugh, but not too convinced. Cristiano Ronaldo Junior is currently playing with Al Nassr’s academy.

Ronaldo, 39, has spoken recently about his retirement plans. “I just want to enjoy,” he said last week when asked about retiring after Portugal’s victory over Poland. “If it has to happen, in one or two years… I don’t know. I’m turning 40 soon.”

Cristiano Ronaldo accompanied by his partner Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, greet the crowd during the official unveiling of Cristiano Ronaldo as an Al Nassr player (Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

While he still isn’t sure when he will hang up his boots, he has also said that he will probably retire in Al Nassr. “Probably I will retire here. I’m very happy at this club. I feel good in this country, and I want to continue,” he revealed recently.

Cristiano Ronaldo could follow the steps of other father-son duos in soccer

While LeBron James and Bronny made history in the NBA, soccer has seen some extraordinary father-son duos playing together. For example, Brazilian legend Rivaldo played alongside his son Rivaldinho in February 2014, before announcing his retirement a month later.

Meanwhile, English World Cup winner George Eastham Jr played with his father George Eastham Sr for Ards in Northern Ireland’s Gold Cup, lifting his first piece of silverware. He was 18 years old, and his father was 39 years old. Other father-duos playing together include:

