Brentford will host Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium on Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream free in your country.

The 2022-2023 Premier League will go on with Matchday 19 being played in the week. This will be a clash between teams like Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium with both in a good shape. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to fuboTV (free trial).

Liverpool got their season back on track right before the break to be close to the top spots. Although a title run seems a bit too far, the Champions League places are now near. The Reds were able to beat Aston Villa and Leicester City in their return, so they are in a four-game winning streak.

Brentford are also in a favorable situation thanks to their level even before the tournament stopped. They are now going through five matchups being undefeated, which puts them in the top half of the standings. The Bees came back from the break sharp tying with Tottenham Hotspur first, then beating West Ham.

Brentford vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will visit Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Monday, January 2.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (December 3)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 01:30 AM (December 3)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (December 3)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 01:30 AM (December 3)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (December 3)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 01:30 AM (December 3)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (December 3)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 6:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Brentford vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Premier League

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

UK: Sky Showcase, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO