The 2022-2023 Premier League will go on with Matchday 19 being played in the week. This will be a clash between teams like Brentford and Liverpool at Gtech Community Stadium with both in a good shape. Read along to find out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, you can go to fuboTV (free trial).
Liverpool got their season back on track right before the break to be close to the top spots. Although a title run seems a bit too far, the Champions League places are now near. The Reds were able to beat Aston Villa and Leicester City in their return, so they are in a four-game winning streak.
Brentford are also in a favorable situation thanks to their level even before the tournament stopped. They are now going through five matchups being undefeated, which puts them in the top half of the standings. The Bees came back from the break sharp tying with Tottenham Hotspur first, then beating West Ham.
Brentford vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will visit Brentford at Gtech Community Stadium on Matchday 19 of the 2022-2023 Premier League this Monday, January 2.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (December 3)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Cameroon: 6:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Costa Rica: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 12:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 01:30 AM (December 3)
Iran: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Japan: 2:30 AM (December 3)
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 01:30 AM (December 3)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (December 3)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Qatar: 8:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Senegal: 5:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 01:30 AM (December 3)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
South Korea: 2:30 AM (December 3)
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
Tanzania: 8:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM
Tunisia: 6:30 PM
Uganda: 8:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Brentford vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD, V Sport Ultra HD
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Showcase, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
UAE: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
UK: Sky Showcase, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO