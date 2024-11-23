NCAAF News: Lance Leipold makes something clear about Kansas after win over Deion Sanders’ Colorado

Kansas delivered a tough blow to Colorado, handing Deion Sanders his third loss of the season. Lance Leipold didn’t hold back, addressing his team’s situation and responding to the criticism they’ve faced.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold had plenty to say following his team’s dominant 37-21 victory over Deion Sanders’ Colorado, snapping the Buffaloes’ four-game win streak. The Jayhawks, now on a three-game streak of their own, controlled the game from start to finish at Arrowhead Stadium, solidifying their status as one of the hottest teams in the Big 12.

Leipold, responding to critics who doubted Kansas’ potential earlier in the season, emphasized the team’s growth and resilience. “As I told them, I’m extremely proud of their resolve and resiliency,” Leipold said. “There was a lot of negativity hanging around about what was wrong with this program, but they owned it, kept working, stuck together, and now they can see the results of that. For us to play as well as we did today is another sign of that.”

Leipold also addressed how the team maintained focus during tough times earlier in the season. “It’s tough when you’re close but not getting the results,” he admitted. “But this group owned it. They said, ‘Yes, we can be better,’ and they stuck together. That resolve has made them a special group.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The win against Colorado sets up Kansas to finish the regular season on the road against Baylor, with Leipold calling the current streak “something truly special.” He added, “We still have a chance to reach a pretty special goal, but we have to go and play another good football team next week.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leipold: “We’re Playing Solid Football”

When asked if Kansas might be the best team in the Big 12, Leipold deflected, choosing instead to focus on the team’s progress. “I’ll let you write about that,” he said. “I don’t know how everyone else is playing, but from the Houston game on, we talked about making the second half of the season a season of its own. I think we’ve done that.”

Advertisement

Leipold acknowledged the challenges Kansas faced, including a tough Big 12 schedule. “You play four ranked teams in a row—that’s not always common,” he said. “We’ve played one of the more difficult schedules in the conference this year, and for us to perform this well down the stretch, I’m really proud of this team.”

Controlling the Line of Scrimmage and Dominating Possession

Kansas’ success against Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes started at the line of scrimmage. Leipold highlighted the team’s ability to control the game through physical play. “We talked about it this week—winning at the line of scrimmage was crucial, and we did that today on both sides of the ball,” he said. “To rush for over 300 yards, hold the ball for 40 minutes, and never punt—it was truly a start-to-finish performance.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Running back Deon Neil had a standout game, with Leipold praising his resilience and clutch plays. “For him to put together a game like this, especially in his last home game, really puts an exclamation mark on his career,” Leipold said.