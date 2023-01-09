After Chelsea’s 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup serious questions have been raised if Graham Potter will continue on as manager.

The door is closing on Graham Potter at Chelsea as the team has not been able to respond under their new manager. Last week was a clear sign that despite having a stacked team, Chelsea does not function well as a unit, losing twice to a much more integrated Manchester City side.

Potter has also suffered injuries to 10 key players in the last few months but even with those injuries Chelsea should be higher than their tenth place Premier League standing. Potter stands at an 8-6-4 record since taking over The Blues last September, but fans are starting to lose their patience and according to reports the club may be looking elsewhere to lead the team.

According to The Sun, various betting houses are already lining up replacements for Potter should he be sacked, the question becomes now how long can Chelsea hang on to Potter who is now under huge pressure from the fans?

Possible Graham Potter replacements?

According to some of London’s betting houses the biggest name to replace Potter is Argentine head coach and former PSG strategist Mauricio Pochettino. Similar to Chelsea, PSG was an array of stars that Pochettino had to make work. The Argentine manager is out of contract and looking for the right challenge.

Zinedine Zidane recently turned down the USMNT job and is looking to stay in Europe, Chelsea would be an interesting challenge for the French great, but without any ties to the club, Zidane would be just another big name.

Other choices include Brendan Rodgers, who is under contract at Leicester City until 2025, a move for the coach seems farfetched, under fire manager Diego Simeone may be sacked from Atlético de Madrid, but Simeone plays a completely different style than Chelsea is used to, a massive overhaul would be expected.

David Moyes has only one year left on West Ham deal, but he could be just what the club needs to build a true team spirit rather than be a collection of individuals.