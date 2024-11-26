Where to watch Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Slovan Bratislava receive AC Milan in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Watch Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan online for FREE in the US on Fubo

AC Milan returns to Champions League action, aiming to build on their recent momentum after a season marked by inconsistency. Following a stellar 3-1 victory over Real Madrid on the last matchday, Milan showcased one of their best performances of the campaign, solidifying their position in the standings and reigniting their push for advancement.

Next up, they face Slovan Bratislava, the tournament’s bottom team with four losses, just two goals scored, and a staggering 15 conceded. While Bratislava still has a slim chance to turn things around, they’ll need to start by securing all three points in this pivotal clash.

When will the Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan match be played?

Slovan Bratislava will host AC Milan this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Vladimir Weiss of Slovan Bratislava – IMAGO / Michal Fajt

Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs AC Milan in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Slovan Bratislava and AC Milan with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Catch every thrilling moment of the action on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.