A key weapon for Jared Goff and Dan Campbell on the Detroit Lions got the highest fine of the week by the NFL.

The NFL included Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams on its report for Unsportsmanlike Conduct with a $19,697 fine, higher than any other fine stemming from Week 11 penalties.

The 23-year-old was punished for the way he celebrated his touchdown during the Lions‘ 52-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the league noting he made obscene gestures in the end zone.

The reason Lions’ Williams was punished by the NFL

The moment took place in the third quarter of the game, when Williams celebrated a 64-yard touchdown. He got away with it on the field as the wideout didn’t draw a penalty, though Williams couldn’t avoid the NFL’s reaction days later.

Williams mimicked the iconic touchdown celebration from former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, who got a lower fine when he pulled it off almost 10 years ago.

Lynch was fined $11,050 for “excessive celebration (inappropriate gesture)” after doing the celebration after running for a 79-yard touchdown in a 35-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals with the Seahawks on December 21, 2014.

Another fine from the NFL for Lions star Williams

This is the second time Williams gets fined for a touchdown celebration in the 2024 NFL season. During the 42-29 victory over the Seahawks in Week 4, Goff’s key partner dunked the football between the goalposts after a 70-yard touchdown.

That resulted in a $14,069 fine by the NFL for Williams, who explained that his celebration was a tribute to franchise legend Calvin Johnson, who was inducted into the Lions ‘Pride of the Lions’ that day.

Williams causing trouble with the NFL

Selected by Detroit with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Williams has become a key weapon for Goff and Campbell as the Lions’ offense blossomed into one of the best in the league.

The wideout, however, has been unable to avoid trouble with the NFL, drawing suspensions for violating both the gambling and the PED policy. Hopefully, Williams continues to help Goff and Campbell succeed without clashing with the league office.