Mike McCarthy is fighting for a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys or any other team in the NFL. An epic win over the Washington Commanders just gave him some breathing room.

Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys got an incredible 34-26 win on the road against the Washington Commanders. It was an epic fourth quarter in which Jayden Daniels almost delivered an amazing comeback.

The Cowboys’ defense had a a very solid performance during the first three quarters, but, in the final four minutes of the game, they allowed 17 points. If it wasn’t for a missed extra point by Austin Seibert, what looked like a comfortable victory would have gone to overtime.

Now, Jerry Jones and the franchise are in a very strange situation. They have no chances to fight for the Super Bowl, Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the year and, thanks to the win at Washington, America’s Team massively hurt their chances to get a top player in the next draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is the Dallas Cowboys record?

The Dallas Cowboys have a 4-7 record thanks to their win over the Washington Commanders. Mike McCarthy sent a special message to his players following a long awaited victory after five consecutive losses.

Advertisement

“It’s an excellent team win. It’s just great to see our guys rewarded for just staying the course and grinding it out. The messaging has been great. No one’s really blinking with whatever is going on around us. It feels good to win.”

Advertisement

see also Jerry Jones' net worth: How much money does the owner of the Dallas Cowboys have?

What is Cowboys next game?

The next game for the Dallas Cowboys is on Thanksgiving Day against the New York Giants and that’s why Mike McCarthy reminded his players that there isn’t much time to celebrate.

Advertisement

This may be a golden opportunity to finally get a win at home. Furthermore, the head coach warned in front of reporters that this team won’t give up as young talent is starting to deliver.

see also NFL News: Deion Sanders sends strong warning to Cowboys or any bad team trying to draft Shedeur Sanders

“We just had some out of balance games and it’s just good to see that we’ve learned from it. We’re getting players back like DaRon (Bland) and Micah (Parsons) full speed. We are a growing football team. I think you’re starting to see the benefit of a lot of young players playing early. Hopefully, the fruits of those moments are starting to come into play here.”

Advertisement