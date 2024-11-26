Where to watch Sparta Prague vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sparta Prague take on Atletico Madrid in a key Matchday 5 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Sparta Prague will face Atletico Madrid in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Atletico Madrid pulled off a stunning upset against Paris Saint-Germain in their last outing, a victory that catapulted them to six points and breathed new life into their campaign. While their path forward remains challenging, the win bolstered their hopes of advancing, at least to the preliminary round.

Next up, they face Sparta Prague, who sit just two points behind with four and are in striking distance of a qualifying spot. Despite being labeled underdogs, Sparta Prague enter the clash with confidence, aiming to snatch at least a draw against the formidable Spanish side.

When will the Sparta Prague vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Sparta Prague receive Atletico Madrid this Tuesday, November 26, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash. Set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Angelo Preciado of Sparta Prague – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Sparta Prague vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Sparta Prague and Atletico Madrid, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.