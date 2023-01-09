The winter transfer window is already on the move and the Premier League is bringing some huge names to the tournament. Now, Chelsea have stolen Manchester United's top target in a blockbuster signing for 2023.

Chelsea has made one of the most interesting moves of the winter transfer window. The Blues are set to steal Manchester United's top target in order to change things up for the second half of the campaign and fight for everything this year.

The 2022 was not the best for Chelsea. They made some huge signings such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but the team didn't work so well with Graham Potter as coach.

But now, the front office is set to give the manager some new names to work with. Chelsea has completed a huge move for 2023, stealing Manchester United's top target for this transfer window.

Joao Felix will play for Chelsea on loan for 2023

The biggest move for this winter transfer window has arrived. Even though Manchester United followed Joao Felix closely, Chelsea stole the Portuguese striker from the Red Devils for this 2023.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have advanced talks with Atletico Madrid to sign Joao Felix on loan until June. There is no buy option clause discussed yet.

The reports say Joao Felix's deal will be closed this week as Atletico Madrid is no longer comfortable with the Portuguese. He has been involved in tons of conflicts with Diego Simeone and the manager would want him out for some months to recover his level.

Joao Felix was Manchester United's top target for this transfer window. Unfortunately, both parties didn't reach an agreement and it seems like the Portuguese will be changing the color red for the blue.