Chivas will host Santos Laguna at AKRON stadium on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream Liga MX Clausura 2023 in the US

Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will have a contender like Chivas battling with Santos Laguna at AKRON stadium looking to get closer to the leader. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game.

Chivas are in a run lately after a slow start. They have a six-game undefeated streak that shows how solid they have been, but they were also able to turn it into wins. Guadalajara arrive in this clash with three victories in a row.

It has been a bit rougher the road for Santos Laguna. Recently they had a stretch of five matchups without getting a win that slowed them down, although they could get out of it. Their recent match was a 3-2 triumph against Puebla that may have restored their confidence.

When will Chivas vs Santos Laguna be played?

Chivas will take on Santos Laguna on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 this Saturday, March 4. The game will be played at AKRON stadium.

Chivas vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna in the US

The game between Chivas and Santos Laguna on Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 will be available to watch or live stream on Peacock in the US. The other options are UNIVERSO and SiriusXM FC.